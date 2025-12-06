Doon’s Anurag Chauhan inducted as Red Cross Patron for his Social Impact

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Dec: Anurag Chauhan, a prominent humanitarian from Dehradun and founder of Humans For Humanity, has been inducted as a Patron of the Indian Red Cross Society in recognition of his extensive contribution to community welfare in India.

The Indian Red Cross Society, part of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, recognised the strong alignment between Anurag’s mission and its own core values of neutrality, compassion and service to vulnerable populations. In India, the organisation functions under the honorary leadership of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, underscoring the stature of this honour.

For more than a decade, he has led impactful work in menstrual hygiene management, public health, social welfare and inclusive outreach. Over the last 11 years, Humans For Humanity has expanded to 7 states and reached more than 5 million women and girls, making it one of the country’s most far-reaching community health initiatives.

What began as a modest initiative in Dehradun has grown into a nationwide movement focused on breaking silence, addressing misinformation and improving access to menstrual hygiene in rural and marginalised communities. At the heart of this effort is the WASH Project, which conducts workshops, distributes hygiene essentials and provides health education that empowers women and adolescent girls to manage their hygiene with confidence and dignity.

Humans For Humanity has also made menstrual health more inclusive by extending support to trans men — a community often overlooked in such conversations. The organisation ensures safe spaces, accurate information and essential resources to uphold dignity for every individual who menstruates.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Anurag led one of the organisation’s largest relief drives, providing cooked meals and ration kits to 8,000 families over nearly two years. Daily wage earners, migrant labourers, single mothers, the elderly and other vulnerable groups benefitted from this sustained assistance during a time of severe crisis.

Anurag Chauhan expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the WASH Project and deepening support for underserved communities. His induction as Red Cross Patron marks a significant milestone in his humanitarian journey and strengthens opportunities for future collaboration between Humans For Humanity and the Red Cross.