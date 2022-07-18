Dr Luthra wins accolades for Uttarakhand at Chennai International Eye Surgeon’s meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jul: It was quite a day for Dehradun’s renowned Eye specialist Dr Gaurav Luthra, Director Drishti Eye Institute at the IIRSI, Chennai Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society, India meet. IIRSI is the largest association of Indian Cataract and Refractive Eye Surgeons. The Annual meet was inaugurated by Ma Subramanian (Health Minister of Tamil Nadu)

This year’s Annual Conference at Chennai was attended by over 2000 delegates including a galaxy of eminent faculty of National & International repute to share their expertise in latest developments in Cataract & Refractive Surgery. Dr Gaurav Luthra, past President and current Chairman of Academics, IIRSI was invited to demonstrate Live Surgery on a complex cataract case requiring special techniques followed by a new technology Trifocal IOL that allows the ability to read, drive and work on the computer without dependence on glasses.

Further, Dr Gaurav organized and anchored the Big Standoff debate session where seasoned surgeons discuss threadbare each of the challenging cases which are presented; it is considered to be a highly intriguing and knowledgeable session for experts as well as budding Eye surgeons.

Dr Gaurav’s team won the OPL (Ophthalmic Premier League), which is the toughest team video competition in the conference. Dr Luthra was also invited to be the Chief Judge of the prestigious FIFA film festival, at the meeting.

In addition, Dr Luthra chaired several symposiums and gave lectures on Cataract Surgery & SMILE (most advanced Laser surgery for specs removal). Among the thousands of Eye experts who attended the meeting both from India and abroad some internationally renowned Eye Surgeons were also present including Dr Sheraz M. Daya, Centre for Sight, London (UK), Dr Cathleen McCabe, Eye Health America, Florida, USA and Dr Sergio Canabrava from Brazil. From Dehradun, Dr Amrita Vidhushi Bajaj and Dr Tulasipriya Chennepalli, also represented Drishti Eye Institute, Dehradun at this mega conference showcasing their challenging cases in respective sub categories.