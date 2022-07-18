IIM Kashipur sets up Satellite Campus of eMBA in Uttaranchal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jul: “With a vision to make disruption a norm by creating an ecosystem of future young leaders who are agile, resilient and ready to adapt the dynamic business landscape to stay relevant, the establishment of the Uttaranchal University campus has taken a step towards a new beginning in the field of management. IIM Kashipur has set up a Satellite-Centre for its Executive MBA Programme at Uttaranchal University as a first step to come together for variety and long-lasting knowledgesharing relationship. This campus will provide a platform for industry leaders and academia to come together and shape the ‘leaders of tomorrow’ by providing excellent education and mentoring through this set-up of IIM Kashipur.

The inauguration of the same took place on Saturday, 16 July 2022 by the Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, Jitender Joshi and Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur. Balooni has been a visiting faculty to National University of Singapore, University of Copenhagen, Uppsala University, Wageningen University and the University of Tokyo. Joshi emphasized the importance of the satellite campus in the University stating that Satellite college campuses are unique opportunities for Masses to provide educational and economic opportunities to underserved areas of a community or district. Both the heads mentioned the scope of coming together for various knowledge-sharing activities for the development of the faculty and students.

On this occasion, Prof (Dr) Satbir S Sehgal Vice President Uttaranchal University, Prof. Vaibhav Bhamoria Faculty Economics, IIM Kashipur were also present. The set-up of the Satellite campus was coordinated by Iqbal Singh Sawhney Head CRC and Rachit Rastogi.”