Dr OP Tiwari of Garhwal University receives Young Scientist Award

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 28 Oct: Dr. Om Prakash Tiwari, Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany and Microbiology at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar, was honoured with the prestigious ‘Young Scientist Award’ at the 21st Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress, organized by the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST).

The conference was held on 25 and 26 October. Dr. Tiwari received this accolade for his outstanding research in the field of forest ecology. During the closing ceremony, the award was presented to him by former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Anil Raturi and former Chief Secretary of the Government of Uttarakhand Radha Raturi.

In his research presentation, Dr. Tiwari highlighted the changing conditions of understory vegetation in Himalayan forests and discussed specialized models developed to assess their productivity and carbon storage capacity. He also elaborated on the utility of these models in understanding the actual status of the ecosystem.

According to Dr. Tiwari, shrub species found in Himalayan forests play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. Their biomass estimation is essential for studying carbon storage, climate change, nutrient cycling, soil conservation, and biodiversity. Assessing biomass helps estimate how much carbon these shrub species sequester in their tissues and their contribution to the structure and functioning of the ecosystem.

Dr Tiwari completed his research under the guidance of Prof. C.M. Sharma, retired professor from the Department of Botany at Garhwal University and former Vice-Chancellor of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharsar. His primary area of research is the ecology of Himalayan temperate forests. To date, more of his 25 research papers have been published in prestigious international journals. Originally a resident of Yamkeshwar development block in Pauri Garhwal district, he currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany and Microbiology at HNB Garhwal University.

Dr. Tiwari dedicated this honour to the guidance and encouragement received from the university’s visionary leadership, as well as the support of institutional officials, his research supervisor, and teachers. He expressed special gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.P. Singh, Registrar Prof. Y.P. Rewani, Birla Campus Director Prof. H.B.S. Chauhan, Dean of Student Welfare Prof. O.P. Gusain, Dean of Recruitment and Promotion Prof. M.S. Panwar, Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences Prof. Manju Prakash Gusain, and Head of the Department of Botany and Microbiology Prof. N. Govindan, alongside other university officials.

University officials, faculty members, and colleagues have congratulated Dr. Tiwari on his achievement.