Along with education, moral values are also essential: Meera Saklani

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 28 Oct: “Mussoorie is a hub for education. Students educated in its prestigious schools are proving their mettle across the country and the world.” This is a matter of pride for Mussoorie. Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani made these remarks while praising the performance of children at the annual function of St Clare’s Convent School. She emphasized that in present times, alongside providing a quality education, it is essential for parents to be well-informed and engaged, ensuring that children can identify their own talents and progress in life.

During the annual function held at the Church Ground, the young students captivated the audience with vibrant cultural performances, dances, and plays. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani, the school’s Principal, Sister Prema, and the Manager, Sister Florence. This was followed by a welcome song and a prayer dance. Praising the efforts of the school, Chairperson Meera Saklani noted that the students’ performances were truly outstanding. She remarked that students graduating from schools in Mussoorie are achieving new milestones across various fields—a trend that should continue. She also urged parents to take an active role in their children’s education and overall holistic development.

At the annual function, the children presented a variety of performances, including salsa and Gujarati dances, patriotic-themed dances, and Hindi plays. One play, based on the life of the school’s founder, Mother Seraphina, honoured her significant contributions. Another performance, themed ‘Unity in Diversity’, conveyed a powerful message about the strength found in diversity. Through a poignant play addressing the issue of substance abuse, the students inspired the community to steer clear of drugs and raised awareness about the dangers of addiction. These performances highlighted how, in addition to academics, cultural activities in schools play a vital role in strengthening students’ personality development and social awareness.

Principal Sister Prema expressed her joy at the students’ excellent performance not only in academics but also in sports and other extracurricular activities. She noted that children arriving from rural areas possess immense talent, and with hard work and dedication, with the support of teachers and parents, they can realize their dreams and bring laurels to Mussoorie, their home villages, and the nation.

At the conclusion of the event, students who excelled in academic activities and sports were honoured with awards. Present on the occasion were St. George’s College Principal Brother Jaysilan, MPS Principal Vishal Singh, Councillor Ruchita Gupta, Annual Function Coordinators Aarti Panwar and Rajeshwari Thapliyal, Traders’ Association President Rajat Agarwal, along with Atul Agarwal, Mohan Negi, Ravikant Uniyal, and a large number of parents, students, and guests.