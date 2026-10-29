School students sing up a storm at Virasat Sadhana

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Oct: As part of Virasat Mahotsav-2026, students from 20 schools presented captivating and impressive performances through their singing at Virasat Sadhana, held on Wednesday at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Nimbuwala.

The performances by the talented and energetic students at Virasat Sadhana clearly reflected their dedication to music and their practice of musical notes. The main highlight was that the accompaniment of the tabla, harmonium and tanpura added great sweetness to the melodious programme.

On the stage of Virasat Sadhana, students from various schools showcased the beauty of classical and traditional singing through their performances. The event provided young talents with an opportunity to present their art on stage and further pursue their interest in music. Students from Saraswati Sangeet Mandir, Glee Music Academy, Mount Fort Academy, Ann Mary School, Vagishwari Sangeet Sadhna, The TonsBridge School, PYDS Learning Academy, Welham Boys’ School, Touch Wood School, Col Brown Cambridge School, New Doon Blossoms School, Sargam Kala Kendra, Anant Gopal Sangeet Manch Samiti, Hopetown Girls’ School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, KV ONGC, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, The Asian School, St. Kabeer Academy Dehradun and Latika participated in Virasat Sadhana with great interest and confidence.

The participation of students from Latika was particularly noteworthy. Students from Latika, a school for children with special needs, also presented their talent through singing. Their participation highlighted the importance of providing all children with opportunities to showcase their art on cultural platforms.

This edition of Virasat Sadhana provided students with a special opportunity to showcase their musical talent and connect with Indian musical traditions. All the children appeared enthusiastic about presenting their individual performances.