Car seized in Mussoorie for using unauthorised Blue Beacon & Hooter

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 28 Oct: A driver’s attempt to flaunt authority by using a blue beacon and a hooter on his vehicle proved costly here today. Following a report received via the 112 emergency service regarding a vehicle causing a disturbance in the Mall Road area, the Mussoorie Police took immediate action and intercepted the car. Upon inspection, the police discovered the unauthorized use of a blue beacon and a hooter, leading to the seizure of the vehicle.

The Mussoorie Police control room had received information via the 112 helpline that a car with a Haryana registration number (HR98E9325) was being driven on Mall Road with an active blue beacon and hooter, causing a public nuisance. Acting promptly, the local police mobile unit and the ‘Cheeta’ (patrol) team intercepted and inspected the vehicle. Finding the blue beacon and hooter in unauthorized use, the police seized the car and initiated legal proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant provisions. The use of blue beacons, hooters, police nameplates, or police logos on private vehicles can create confusion among the general public. Such equipment may only be used by authorized individuals and in accordance with prescribed regulations. The police have clarified that strict action will be taken against anyone using such prohibited equipment without authorization. The Mussoorie Police have urged the public to adhere to traffic rules and refrain from the unauthorized use of blue beacons, hooters, police nameplates, police logos, or any other prohibited items on their vehicles. This police action sends a clear message that legal consequences will follow for any violation of traffic regulations.