Dhami reviews highway works, pothole free drive during road travel to Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted an on-site inspection of the Haridwar-Badrinath National Highway while returning to Dehradun by road from Srinagar. During the visit, he reviewed the condition of the highway and assessed the progress and quality of works being carried out under the state’s pothole-free road campaign.

The CM examined various stretches of the highway and took stock of measures being implemented to improve road safety and ensure smooth traffic movement. He directed officials to maintain high quality standards in road improvement works and emphasised the need for timely completion of projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and commuter convenience.

During his journey, Dhami also inspected a Sulabh public toilet facility at Devprayag and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements as well as amenities being provided to travellers. He assessed the condition of the facility and took stock of efforts being made to ensure proper sanitation and comfortable services for pilgrims, tourists and local residents using the route.

The CM asserted that providing safe, convenient and hassle-free transportation facilities to the people of the state, along with improving public amenities, remains a top priority of the government. He noted that Uttarakhand receives a large number of pilgrims and visitors throughout the year, making it essential to maintain road infrastructure and public facilities at the highest standard.

Dhami claimed that the state government is continuously working to make roads safer and more efficient while ensuring that residents and travellers have access to clean, well-maintained and quality public amenities. He added that improving basic infrastructure, strengthening connectivity and enhancing civic facilities are key components of the government’s development agenda.