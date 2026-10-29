Delhi to host first Chinese Film Festival on Oct 30-31

Garhwal Post Bureau

DELHI

The capital will host the first Delhi International Film Festival Chinese Film Festival on 30-31 October, featuring acclaimed Chinese and Indian films as part of an initiative to promote cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries.

The festival is being organised in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) and the National School of Drama (NSD).

“This film festival provides a historic platform to showcase our shared artistic heritage. Cinema is a profound medium that transcends linguistic barriers and connects hearts directly. We believe this initiative will further strengthen the cultural camaraderie between India and China,” Chinese Embassy Minister Counsellor Wang Xinming said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

“This film festival is a testament to our deep cultural roots. Through the powerful medium of cinema, we can foster mutual understanding and create lasting bonds of friendship between the people of India and China,” First Secretary Dr Zhang Hailin added.

DIFF Founder-President and Festival Director Ram Kishore Parcha said the collaboration with NSD and the Chinese Embassy “adds a glorious new chapter” to the festival’s 15-year journey and could open avenues for co-productions and artistic exchanges.

The festival will be held at the Films Division Auditorium, Mahadev Road, with over 10 Chinese and Indian films. Chinese Ambassador XuFeihong will inaugurate it on 30 October at 11.30 a.m.

Cinema workshops with NSD will be held on both days, while a panel on co-production and collaboration is scheduled for 31 October.

The jury will be headed by theatre director ArvindGaur. The Composer will be the opening film and Shao Yihui’s Her Story the closing film. The festival’s awards ceremony will be held on 31October at 6 p.m.

DIFF, established in 2012, screened 178 films from 51 countries at its recently concluded 15th edition.