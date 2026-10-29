Pritam Bharatwan delivers historic performance in Birmingham

Garhwal Post Bureau

Birmingham (UK), 29 Oct: Padma Shri awardee and renowned Jagar singer Pritam Bharatwan mesmerised thousands of Uttarakhandis living abroad with a spectacular performance in Birmingham.

The grand cultural event, organised under the aegis of the Uttarakhand Welfare Organisation and Shilpa Production, witnessed the participation of a large number of Uttarakhandis from various parts of England, who gathered to celebrate their folk culture and music.

Through his popular folk songs, traditional Jagars and Pawanras, Pritam Bharatwan created a captivating atmosphere, filling the entire auditorium with thunderous applause. His melodious voice and folk tunes deeply rooted in the soil of Uttarakhand evoked cherished memories of their homeland, villages and rich cultural heritage among the overseas Uttarakhandi community.

The most exhilarating moment of the programme came when Pritam Bharatwan and his brother, Surtam Bharatwan, took up the traditional musical instruments dhol and damau and began singing and playing them. The resonating beats of the instruments, accompanied by the traditional rhythm of Jagar, prompted the audience to rise to their feet, applaud enthusiastically and dance to the music. The enthusiasm of the audience remained remarkable throughout the event.

Anjali Khare, Surtam Bharatwan, Vivek Nautiyal and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion. The organisers accorded a grand welcome and felicitated Pritam Bharatwan and his team. The overwhelming turnout and tremendous enthusiasm of the audience also brought visible delight to the organisers.

Addressing the gathering, Pritam Bharatwan urged the Uttarakhandi diaspora to preserve their mother tongue, regional dialects, folk music and cultural traditions and pass them on to the younger generation. He emphasised that staying connected with one’s culture and language is a symbol of identity and respect for one’s roots.

The enthusiasm displayed for Uttarakhand’s folk traditions on foreign soil demonstrates that the folk music of the hills holds a special place in people’s hearts beyond geographical boundaries. The musical evening in Birmingham became a memorable celebration of Uttarakhand’s rich folk heritage, cultural unity and enduring love for one’s homeland.

Expressing his gratitude for the grand success of the programme, Bharatwan conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Uttarakhand Welfare Organisation, Shilpa Production, the organisers, supporters and all those who attended the event.

Pritam Bharatwan’s performance once again demonstrated the remarkable power of Uttarakhand’s folk culture to transcend geographical boundaries and connect hearts, even thousands of miles away from home.