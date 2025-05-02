Dr Shalini Ali strongly favours reforms in Waqf Act, supports govt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 May: Dr Shalini Ali, a prominent social worker and a well-known Islamic reformer, launched a movement for change during a press conference held, here, today. During the press interaction, she strongly dismissed rumours surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Ali also called the Waqf Bill passed by Modi Government as a historic and socially beneficial decision. Dr Ali also initiated a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and women leadership within the Muslim community.

Dr Shalini Ali emphasised that Waqf is a sacred institution designed to provide education, healthcare, and rehabilitation for the underprivileged in Muslim society. However, she lamented that it has long been plagued by land mafia, corruption, and activities like land jihad. She hailed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 as a timely and necessary reform aligned with Islamic principles.

She also praised the mandatory inclusion of two women in Waqf boards, describing it as a bold and progressive step towards integrating Muslim women into decision-making roles. She asserted that this move is fully supported by the Quran, Hadith, and Shariat, adding that Muslim women must not only step out from behind the curtain but also take on leadership roles in institutions like Waqf.

Addressing objections to Hindu representation on Waqf boards, Dr Shalini further questioned the inconsistency in allowing non-Muslims to rent Waqf properties for commercial purposes while opposing their membership in the Waqf Board. She attributed such resistance to narrow-mindedness and political agendas, urging a more inclusive approach.

Ali also criticised the misuse of “Waqf al Aulad”, where influential individuals have turned Waqf properties into personal assets. She called this practice a betrayal of Islam’s principles and the poor, stressing that the law must uphold the sanctity of Waqf as envisioned in the Quran and Hadith.

Reacting to the ongoing nationwide protests against the Waqf law, including a symbolic blackout, she dismissed them as political stunts. She remarked that at a time when soldiers are safeguarding the nation, internal divisive activities amount to treason. Instead of opposing reformative laws, Pakistan’s actions should be unequivocally condemned.

On this occasion, she also stressed upon the importance of an educated and progressive Muslim society that contributes to nation building. She claimed that the Waqf Amendment Bill is a crucial step in this direction and that the campaign in support of the new bill will be taken to every village and city in the country.