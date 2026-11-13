Editions of ‘Kedarnath Sansmaran – Ek Doctor Ki Diary’ released at DLRC 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: A book that brings alive the devastating circumstances of the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, the relief and medical operations undertaken during the tragedy, and the human struggles witnessed in its aftermath, was released in, both, Hindi and English at a function held on Thursday at the Doon Library and Research Centre, Parade Ground, here, today. Authored by senior orthopaedic specialist Dr. Sudhir Shaili, ‘Kedarnath Sansmaran – Ek Doctor Ki Diary’ is based on his personal experiences, first-hand accounts and observations of the events surrounding the June 2013 disaster, particularly the medical and relief efforts.

Highlighting the significance of the subject, he observed that the Kedarnath disaster was one of the most tragic events in the history of Uttarakhand, affecting thousands of families. Documenting first-hand experiences and personal accounts of such a tragedy, he said, was important for preserving its memories and passing them on to future generations.

The programme was presided over by Dr. Sudha Rani Pandey, former Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University. Dr. Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and senior paediatrician, was the Chief Guest. The guests included Anil Raturi, former Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, and noted literary figure; and Dr. Harish Kohli, senior orthopaedic specialist. Dr. Bharti Mishra coordinated and conducted the programme.

Sharing his experiences, author Dr. Sudhir Shaili spoke about his involvement in medical and relief operations during the Kedarnath disaster in June 2013. As a medical professional, he witnessed at close quarters the treatment of the injured, the determination and struggles of those engaged in rescue and relief operations, the shortage of essential resources, and the immense suffering of families affected by the tragedy. The incidents and experiences of those difficult days left a deep impression on his mind. He preserved these memories for several years before deciding to bring them before readers in the form of a book.

‘Kedarnath Sansmaran – Ek Doctor Ki Diary’ is not merely a chronological account of a natural disaster. It is also a first-hand testimony to human compassion, courage, service, the dedication of medical personnel and the struggle for survival in extremely challenging circumstances. The book presents the perspective of someone who did not witness the disaster merely through news reports or photographs, but was himself present amid the difficult conditions and experienced the suffering and struggles of the people. Its significance also lies in documenting medical services and humanitarian efforts through personal experiences. The author’s endeavour is to ensure that the actual incidents, experiences and human efforts associated with the tragedy reach future generations and that these important memories are not lost with the passage of time.

At the beginning, Chandrashekhar Tewari, Programme Officer, Doon Library and Research Centre, welcomed the distinguished guests and the audience.

The occasion also provided an opportunity to reflect on the role and broader objectives of the Doon Library and Research Centre. The Library is not merely a repository of books or a place for reading and study; it seeks to nurture a wider culture of knowledge, ideas, research, literature and meaningful dialogue in society. Through book releases, lectures, discussions, literary interactions and cultural programmes on diverse subjects, the Centre provides a common platform for writers, scholars, experts and readers. An important aspect of this initiative is to document experiences and ideas relating to the history, society, culture, environment and contemporary life of Uttarakhand. Such programmes also seek to bring significant books and their authors closer to readers, thereby enriching society’s collective experiences, memories and knowledge traditions.

The guests appreciated the publication as a meaningful initiative towards preserving important personal accounts of the 2013 Kedarnath disaster and the experiences associated with medical services during the tragedy. They observed that such works go beyond providing an immediate account of an event and help readers understand its wider social, human and historical dimensions. The speakers also appreciated the author’s efforts in documenting these experiences for posterity.

The programme was attended by members of the public, eminent personalities, litterateurs, writers, social activists, medical professionals, readers and literature enthusiasts. Both the Hindi and English editions of the book are available to readers.