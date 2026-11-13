Chhath festival begins today, over 30 ghats readied for Puja in Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: Dehradun is witnessing the festive spirit of Chhath Mahaparv, with preparations gathering momentum across the city. From marketplaces to Chhath ghats, arrangements are being stepped up as devotees gear up for the four-day festival of faith and devotion.

The annual festival will begin tomorrow with the traditional ‘Nahay Khay’ ritual, marking the beginning of the celebrations. It will be followed by Kharna on 14 November, while the devotees will offer the evening Arghya to the setting sun on 15 November. The festival will conclude the following day with the Usha Arghya offered to the rising sun.

Preparations are in full swing at various Chhath ghats across the city. Organisations including the Bihari Mahasabha and Purvanchal Sanskritik Manch, along with several other committees, have intensified arrangements for the festival. More than 30 ghats have been prepared for worship this year. Following extensive cleaning drives, work on levelling the sites and putting in place other facilities is being carried out on a priority basis.

At Brahmpuri Chhath Park, arrangements have been made keeping in view of the growing number of devotees observing the fast. Earlier, rituals were conducted at two ghats at the venue, but an additional ghat has been developed to accommodate the expected increase in footfall during the festival.

Meanwhile, markets across Dehradun have started witnessing a rise in festive shopping. Devotees are purchasing fruits, soop, daura and other items required for the rituals. Traders have stocked up on puja materials and seasonal produce as demand continues to increase ahead of the commencement of the festival.