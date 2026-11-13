2 Forest Range Officers suspended over missing elephant tusks in Lal Dhang range

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: The Forest Department has taken major disciplinary action in connection with the disappearance of five elephant tusks from the Lal Dhang Range, suspending Range Officer Anurag Joshi and In-charge Range Officer Bhagwat Prasad. An inquiry conducted under the chairmanship of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haridwar, had found negligence on the part of the Range Officer, Forester and a clerk in the matter.

It may be recalled that around 15 elephant tusks had been recorded as being kept in the store of the Lal Dhang Range. However, during a physical inspection, only around 10 tusks could be accounted for, while the remaining five were found missing. The discovery triggered considerable concern within the Forest Department, following which a departmental inquiry was initiated, treating the disappearance of the tusks as a serious matter. An FIR was also registered at the Yamkeshwar police station in connection with the incident.

An inquiry into the matter was recently conducted under the chairmanship of the DFO, Haridwar. The inquiry report pointed to negligence on the part of the Range Officer, In-charge Range Officer, Forester and clerk. The report highlighted serious lapses in maintaining records, ensuring the security and proper upkeep of the elephant tusks stored at the range. Following the findings, the department has now suspended the two Range Officers.

The incident has also raised questions about the functioning of the Forest Department and the security arrangements for important evidence relating to wildlife. Elephant tusks constitute crucial evidence in the investigation of wildlife crimes, and their disappearance from a departmental store itself has raised serious questions about the monitoring and accountability mechanisms within the department. Significantly, although an inquiry was initiated and an FIR registered after the matter came to light, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the five tusks remains unresolved. The total weight of the missing tusks has also not yet been ascertained.

The suspension of the two officers on the basis of the inquiry report is being viewed as an important step towards fixing responsibility within the department. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), HRD, PK Patro has confirmed the suspension of the Range Officer and the In-charge Range Officer.