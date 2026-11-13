One killed, four injured as car plunges into gorge near Kainchi Dham

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 12 Nov: One person was killed and four others injured after a Swift Dzire car plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge near Kainchi Dham in Nainital district late last night. Kainchi Dham area has become a hotspot for accidents of late.

According to officials, the Nainital Police Control Room received information about a car accident at Niglat, near Kainchi Dham, following which a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was rushed to the spot. The accident site was located in a difficult and inaccessible area, making rescue operations particularly challenging during the night.

On reaching the scene, SDRF personnel launched an immediate rescue operation and found that five people were trapped inside the severely damaged vehicle. The team descended into the gorge and, after strenuous efforts, extricated all five occupants from the car. They were then brought up to the roadside and shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhowali for treatment.

Doctors later declared one of the occupants dead, while the remaining four sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Anuj Tiwari, 29, son of Laxmi Narayan Tiwari and a resident of Sheikhpur village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The injured have been identified as Sunny, 23, son of Tej Ram and a resident of Mil Copper village in Bareilly; Ravi, son of Dinesh Maurya, a resident of Bareilly; Sanchit, son of Hriday Narayan Tiwari and a resident of Sheikhpur village in Bareilly; and Sandeep Sharma, son of Ram Kumar Sharma, also a resident of Bareilly.

The accident involved a Swift Dzire car bearing registration number UP 25 EJ 4586. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. SDRF Sub-Inspector Devendra Kumar said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, a rescue team from the SDRF post at Khairna was dispatched to the site. He said the team carried out a swift rescue operation and successfully evacuated all the occupants from the gorge before they were taken to hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control and falling into the gorge. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.