Panch Pujas begin at Badrinath Dham ahead of closure

Chamoli, Nov 12 (IANS): Panch Pujas began at the world-famous Badrinath Dham on Thursday ahead of the closure of the temple doors for the winter season, with a series of religious rituals to be performed as part of the traditional ceremonies, with the doors of Lord Badri scheduled to close on the night of November 16.

The following day, November 17, the ceremonial palanquins of Lord Badri Vishal and other Deities will depart for their respective winter abodes, marking the beginning of the winter pilgrimage arrangements.

As part of the temple’s annual closing rituals, the Panch Pujas commenced on Thursday with the closure of the doors of Lord Ganesha’s temple. On November 13, the doors of the Adi Kedareshwar and Adi Guru Shankaracharya temples will be closed.

On November 14, the Khadga Pustak Puja and the recitation of Vedic hymns will be discontinued. On November 15, Goddess Lakshmi will be ceremonially invited to reside in the temple of Lord Badri Vishal.

Following the completion of the Panch Pujas, the main doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season at 9.37 p.m. on November 16.

On November 17, the ceremonial palanquins carrying the idols of Lord Uddhava, Lord Kubera, and Adi Guru Shankaracharya will leave for their designated winter abodes. The festive palanquin of Lord Badri Vishal will also proceed towards Pandukeshwar.

The rituals will be performed by the temple’s Rawal, Dharmadhikari and other acharyas. Officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and other administrative officers will also be present.

The temple committee is making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Panch Pujas and the ceremonial closure.

Located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Badrinath is one of the four major pilgrimage sites of the Char Dham circuit. It is also an important destination in the Chhota Char Dham pilgrimage circuit and is renowned for the sacred Badrinath Temple.