Education, innovation key to realising dream of developed India: Subodh Uniyal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Narendra Nagar (Tehri), 26 Feb: A three-day International Seminar on “Vision for Viksit Bharat @2047” was launched today at Dharmanand Uniyal Government Degree College, Narendra Nagar. Cabinet Minister and the local MLA Subodh Uniyal inaugurated the seminar.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Subodh Uniyal stated that the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not merely a resolution but a collective commitment of 140 crore citizens of the country. He emphasised that the role of youth will be pivotal in transforming India into a self-reliant, prosperous and globally leading nation by the year 2047.

He observed that the vision of a developed India cannot be realised without promoting innovation, research, start-ups, skill development and entrepreneurship. For this purpose, he underlined the necessity of establishing effective coordination between educational institutions, industry and society. He remarked that such seminars act as a bridge between knowledge, policy formulation and practical implementation.

The Minister expressed confidence that the research papers presented, deliberations held and guidance offered by experts during the international seminar would generate concrete suggestions in the direction of Viksit Bharat, thereby strengthening policy-making and public participation.

The programme witnessed notable participation of the Principal, faculty members, research scholars and academicians from across the country and abroad.

Uniyal also congratulated the organisers, teachers and participants for the successful conduct of the seminar and stated that the energy and determination of the youth alone would establish India as a developed nation by 2047.

In addition, Uniyal also participated as chief guest at the annual function of Shyam Krishna Panwar Saraswati Shishu Mandir, 14 Bigha, Muni Ki Reti, today. Addressing the students, teachers and parents on the occasion, Uniyal said that Saraswati Shishu Mandir is engaged in nation-building in the true spirit of its guiding motto “Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye”. He observed that schools run by Vidya Bharati are not merely centres for imparting knowledge, but also institutions that nurture values, discipline and the ethos of Indian culture among children. Such educational institutions, he said, are laying a strong foundation for a developed India by fostering a spirit of nationalism.

During the programme, the school management requested financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs from the MLA fund for the establishment of smart classes, procurement of 20 computers and other educational resources. With the objective of promoting digital education and ensuring a bright future for students, Uniyal announced assistance of Rs 11 lakhs. The announcement was welcomed with gratitude by the students, parents and teachers.

The event also featured captivating cultural presentations by young children based on local folk traditions. An exhibition focusing on science and rural life was also organised and reviewed on the occasion. Uniyal urged students to set clear goals in life and progress with hard work, moral values and dedication. He appreciated the efforts of the school management and teachers, stating that such institutions are playing a vital role in strengthening the foundations of the nation.