Sainik Welfare Minister Joshi, Lt Gen Sengupta jointly inspect Sainyadham

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Feb: The Army Commander, Central Command, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, paid a courtesy visit today on state Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi at his official residence, here. During the meeting, discussions were held on various matters related to the welfare of ex-servicemen in the state, preservation of military traditions, and civil-military coordination.

On the occasion, the Army Commander presented the Surya Command publication, “The Voyage of Surya Command”, to the Minister.

Following the meeting, the Sainik Welfare Minister and the Army Commander jointly inspected the Sainyadham located in Dehradun. They reviewed the structures, galleries dedicated to the memory of martyrs, and the facilities being developed at the site. They described Sainyadham as a symbol of patriotism and military pride.

The Army Commander appreciated the efforts of the state government toward the welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen and termed the construction and development of Sainyadham a historic initiative.

On this occasion, Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that Uttarakhand is known as the “Land of the Brave” and the state government remains fully committed to the honour and welfare of martyred soldiers and their families. He described Sainyadham as a source of inspiration for future generations, saying that it will keep alive the saga of sacrifice and valour of the nation’s heroes.

The Minister further assured that the Sainik Welfare Department would act upon the suggestions given by the Army Commander and that his visit would further strengthen the progress of Sainyadham’s development.

Also present on the occasion were GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Major General MPS Gill; Deputy GOC Brigadier RS Thapa; former GOC Major General Shammi Sabharwal; along with senior officials of the Sainik Welfare Department, the Army, and the State Government.