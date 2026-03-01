Uttaranchal University hosts “Uttarakhand Shakti Community Summit”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Feb: ACIC Uttaranchal University Foundation, Uttaranchal University, hosted the ‘Uttarakhand Shakti Community Summit’, here, today. The summit aimed to empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening community participation across the state of Uttarakhand.

The e Chief Guest was Vinod Uniyal, Vice-Chairperson, Rajya Mahila Udhyamita Parishad.

Addressing the gathering, Vinod Uniyal stated, “Mahila Sashaktikaran is the backbone of progressive Uttarakhand. When women are given access to resources, training, and opportunities, they become catalysts of economic and social transformation.”

A significant highlight of the summit was the felicitation by Anuradha Joshi, Vice Chairperson, Sushila Devi Centre for Professional Studies and Research, of 51 women entrepreneurs and change-makers from across Uttarakhand for their outstanding contributions in entrepreneurship, social leadership, and community development.

Ankita Joshi highlighted, “ACIC remains committed to providing incubation, funding guidance, and structured mentorship to women innovators and start-ups across Uttarakhand.”

Dr Dharam Buddhi, Vice-Chancellor, shared, “Universities play a critical role in nurturing innovation ecosystems where women entrepreneurs can access mentorship, research support, and incubation facilities.”

Prof (Dr) Rajesh Singh, Director–Research & Innovation, noted, “Research-driven entrepreneurship and grassroots innovation led by women can significantly accelerate inclusive growth in the state.”

Prof (Dr) Anita Gehlot, Chief Executive Officer, ACIC Uttaranchal University Foundation, stated, “This summit is a step towards building a strong network of women entrepreneurs who can collaborate, scale their ventures, and inspire the next generation.”

The speakers collectively emphasised the importance of women-led entrepreneurship, community development, child rights protection, and sustainable growth in Uttarakhand. They highlighted the need for collaborative efforts between academic institutions, government bodies, and industry stakeholders to create inclusive opportunities and strengthen grassroots innovation.

The Uttarakhand Shakti Community Summit reflected ACIC Uttaranchal University Foundation’s continued commitment towards social empowerment, innovation, and inclusive development. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs, academicians, community leaders, and students, making it a meaningful platform for dialogue, networking, and inspiration.