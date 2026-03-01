Hills to get priority in roads, health and education: Dhami

CM launches, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 41.21 crores in Ghansali

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ghansali (Tehri), 26 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth Rs 41.21 crores in Ghansali area of Tehri district. The projects included inauguration of three schemes costing Rs 13.43 crores and foundation laying of five schemes amounting to Rs 27.78 crores. The CM also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Primary Health Centre, Pilkhi, into a Community Health Centre. On the occasion, Krishna Gairola and his family, who donated land for the hospital, were also honoured by the CM.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Dhami said that the works for which foundation stones have been laid will not be allowed to stall and their timely completion and inauguration will be ensured. He stated that the state government is according priority to basic facilities such as roads, health and education in the hilly regions. He observed that with strong willpower, the shortage of resources can also be overcome.

The CM said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, every family in the state is receiving the benefit of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs annually, and through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, benefits of various schemes are reaching beneficiaries directly with transparency. Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 51,000 is being provided to daughters. He added that modern health facilities are being expanded in the state and health services in the Ghansali region will soon be streamlined.

Paying tributes to the late Indramani Badoni on this occasion, Dhami assured that the major demands of the area would be addressed on priority. He stated that thousands of youths have been provided employment in the state so far and illegal encroachments have been removed to free government land from unauthorised occupation. He also announced the establishment of a sub-hospital in the Pilkhi Baleshwar area. Extending greetings on the occasion of Holi in advance, he said that the schemes mentioned in the memorandum submitted to him would also be included in the Chief Minister’s announcements.

Ghansali MLA Shakti Lal Shah welcomed the CM and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj to the programme and expressed gratitude for granting a 30-bed hospital to Ghansali, rehabilitation at Teengarh, sanction of funds for the Balganga bridge, construction of school buildings and laying the foundation of a power house. He also placed before the CM, a 37-point charter of demands, prominent among which were upgradation of Akhodi, flood protection works at Thati Bhatwara, upgradation of Dhamatoli High School to an Intermediate College, construction of a mini stadium at the block headquarters, construction of Kothar-Saud road and establishment of sub-health centres at Genwali Budhakedar and Pindwad.

Among the schemes inaugurated by the CM today included upgradation of the PMGSY Dhamatoli–Ghansali–Akhodi motor road via Chanji, upgradation of Nageshwar Saud to Gona via Sarkanda motor road, and reconstruction of the building of Government Inter College, Kot Vishan under Development Block Bhilangana.

The schemes for which foundation stones were laid today included construction of a 50-metre intermediate lane steel girder motor bridge near Hanuman Temple in Ghansali under the World Bank aided U-Prepare scheme, construction of non-residential and residential buildings of Tehsil Balganga under Development Block Bhilangana, construction of Health Sub Centre at Gangi under Development Block Bhilangana, and upgradation works for converting Primary Health Centre Pilkhi into a Community Health Centre.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal, SSP Ayush Agarwal, CDO Varuna Agarwal, Vice-Chairman, Handicrafts and Handloom, Virendra Dutt Semwal, Block Pramukh Rajiv Kandari, Nagar Panchayat Chairman Ghansali Anand Bisht, Nagar Panchayat Chairman Chamiyala Govind Singh Rana, CMO Dr Shyam Vijay, Scheduled Commission Member Sunita Devi and a large number of local residents were among those present on the occasion.