Minister Joshi raises ownership rights of Galjwadi villagers with revenue officials

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Feb: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today held a meeting at his camp office with officials of the Revenue Department and district administration regarding residential and ownership rights of residents of Galjwadi village in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency.

Minister Joshi directed officials to prioritise the process, under the Chief Minister’s announcement, of granting ownership rights to villagers who have been residing for years on residential land.

He instructed the officials to conduct an early field inspection of the area, verify the necessary records, and ensure all required legal procedures are completed to grant ownership rights to eligible residents. The Minister made it clear that the state government is committed to protecting the rights of villagers and providing them with legal ownership.

He stated that this initiative would provide stability and security to the rural population and enable them to directly benefit from various development schemes. Officials of the departments were also directed to maintain coordination and ensure time-bound action.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Secretary Dr SN Pandey, Additional Secretary Anand Srivastava, Tehsildar, Dehradun, Surendra Singh, and former Galjwadi Panchayat Head Leela Sharma.