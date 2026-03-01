Cabinet amends eligibility norms for post of MD in power corporations after HC order

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Feb: In a significant decision taken during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the proposal for amending the eligibility criteria for the post of Managing Director in state power corporations was approved. This decision was not shared with the media yesterday. In fact, no formal cabinet briefing was held yesterday as the assembly session has been summoned. Sources claimed that the move is likely to provide major relief to PC Dhyani, who is presently serving as the in-charge MD of Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL).

It may be recalled that the development follows the hearing held on 18 February in the Nainital High Court, during which the court had set aside the appointment of PC Dhyani as in-charge MD of PTCUL on the ground that he did not possess the prescribed technical educational qualifications for the post. Since the court’s order, discussions were ongoing regarding his likely removal from the position. However, the Dhami Cabinet has now revised the eligibility criteria for the post of Managing Director, enabling officers with non-technical backgrounds to be appointed as MDs in PTCUL, UPCL and UGVNL.

Until now, there had been a provision that only officers with technical educational qualifications (engineers) could be entrusted with the responsibility of Managing Director in the state’s energy corporations. In view of this requirement, proposals were forwarded by the three energy corporations to the Cabinet seeking amendment of the mandatory technical qualification clause for the post. The proposal to remove the technical educational qualification as an essential criterion was approved during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday. Consequently, officers with non-technical qualifications will now also be eligible to hold the post of Managing Director in the energy corporations.

The issue had gained prominence in connection with PC Dhyani’s appointment. On 18 February, the High Court had ordered that he be removed from the position of in-charge MD on the basis that he belonged to a non-technical background, whereas the governing Act of PTCUL stipulates that only an officer with a technical background can be appointed as Managing Director. Citing the provisions of the Act, the High Court had directed that the in-charge MD be removed with immediate effect.

However, in its order, the High Court had also observed that the state government was at liberty to amend the relevant provisions of the Act and, with valid reasons, reassign responsibility to Dhyani. Taking note of this observation, a proposal for amendment of the Act was placed before the Cabinet, which has now accorded its approval, thereby clearing the way for non-technical officers to head the state’s energy corporations.