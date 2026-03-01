Mussoorie Tehsil operations stalled, Memo submitted to DM

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 26 Feb: The non-functioning of the Tehsil here and the pending appointment of a Patwari and SDM, is fuelling growing anger among locals. In this regard, Councillor Jasbir Kaur submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding immediate action. Kaur stated that the announcement of Mussoorie as a Tehsil was made nearly two years ago, raising hopes among residents that they would no longer have to wander around for revenue and administrative work. However, the Tehsil has not yet formally commenced operations. She alleged that neither a regular Patwari nor a SDM has been confirmed for the area, causing significant difficulties for the public. She explained that, due to the lack of a Patwari, income, caste, and residence certificates, among other important documents, are not being issued on time. Students, in particular, are facing serious problems when applying for admissions, scholarships, and competitive exams.

“Students have to travel to Dehradun and other places for even minor certificates, wasting both their time and money,” she stated. Jasbir Kaur also stated that despite being a tourist city, Mussoorie lacks robust administrative systems, which is unfortunate. Local businessmen, employees, and people from rural areas also have to travel long distances for revenue-related work. She demanded that the District Magistrate immediately appoint a Patwari in Mussoorie, ensure regular posting of the SDM, and quickly implement the declared tehsil. She warned that, if immediate action is not taken, the people of the area would be forced to protest.