Mahendra Bhatt, BJP describe Godiyal’s claim on Mumbai event as baseless

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Feb: BJP State Media In-Charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today described the statement made by Congress President Ganesh Godiyal in connection with the alleged dance party controversy as a “white lie” and accused him of attempting to don the cloak of Dharmaraj Yudhishthir after his own actions had been exposed. He said dragging the BJP into what he termed an internal Congress controversy was futile and misleading.

Meanwhile, in a video statement issued today, Mahendra Bhatt strongly rejected the allegations levelled by Ganesh Godiyal, terming them completely baseless and politically motivated. Bhatt stated that attempts to malign his image through unfounded claims would not succeed and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining dignity in public life.

At the same time, the statement issued today, Chauhan rejected the claim made by Godiyal concerning Mahendra Bhatt, stating that the Congress leader was trying to divert attention from himself by shifting the focus towards the BJP. He asserted that the dance party controversy has historically been associated with the Congress and forms part of its “dark chapters”. He maintained that the public is well aware of the conduct, values, work culture and public life of the BJP State President.

Terming the episode as a manifestation of personal rivalry and vindictive politics within the Congress, Chauhan alleged that while levelling accusations, the Congress President himself was portraying Bhatt as his principal political rival. Taking a dig at the Congress leadership, he remarked that leaders repeatedly rejected by the electorate and accustomed to negative politics currently have ample free time, which they are utilising to settle personal scores through allegations amounting to character assassination. He claimed that the root cause of the alleged Mumbai dance party controversy lay in internal conflicts within the Congress.

Chauhan further stated that character assassination and conspiracy have long been embedded in the Congress’ style of functioning. While asserting that such allegations and misinformation campaigns do not affect the BJP, he cautioned that shifting blame when confronted with one’s own issues would not be tolerated. He described the Congress President’s remarks as a selective half-truth, alleging that despite the presence of “Shakuni-like characters”, there was an attempt to project himself as Yudhishthir. According to Chauhan, the objective was to cast aspersions on the image of the BJP State President and cause reputational damage.

He added that from the top leadership downwards, the Congress has historically been associated with a culture of dance bars and dance parties, and its leaders are accustomed to such an environment, which fosters suspicion and conspiracy in their mindset.