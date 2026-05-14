Dramatic brilliance at The Doon School Rose Bowl: Students shine in 5 Hindi plays

From competition to celebration – Alok Ulfat

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 13 May: The iconic Rose Bowl amphitheatre at The Doon School recently became a vibrant stage for theatrical excellence as students presented five Hindi plays over two evenings. The performances ; Abhimanyu, Aurangzeb, Hanush, Ilham, and Urubhangam — showcased remarkable talent, discipline, and artistic commitment within the school community.

The productions featured powerful acting, evocative music, live singing, and quality sound and lighting. The creative execution was driven almost entirely by the students themselves, with minimal faculty intervention. From set design to nuanced performances, it was evident that the children had invested immense hard work.

Among the staged works was the ancient Sanskrit tragedy Urubhangam by Mahakavi Bhasa, believed to have been composed between the 2nd century BCE and the 4th century CE. Considered one of the earliest tragic dramas in Indian literature, it portrays the final moments of Duryodhan with emotional depth. The story of Abhimanyu reaches even further back into the epic world of the Mahabharat, traditionally dated around 3139–3102 BCE. Presenting such historically and emotionally complex narratives was no easy task for the young actors, yet both plays were performed impressively despite a short rehearsal period.

The The Doon School community turned out in full force to support nearly 250 young artists. The atmosphere celebrated not only the final productions but also the spirit of independent creative effort. Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster of The Doon School, expressed a wish to transform traditional drama competitions into a broader “celebration of performing arts,” encouraging a more inclusive and collaborative culture of creativity. His vision resonates deeply with the spirit of Indian cultural traditions.

By reducing the pressure of rivalry, a “Life in Learning” approach can create spaces where children explore artistic expression for its own sake, shifting the focus from trophies toward collaboration, passion, and joy.

In many schools, theatre risks becoming a grand display where scale matters more than participation. Can we create spaces where every child feels included, free to make mistakes, explore creativity, and grow in confidence? Perhaps the true value of theatre lies not in competition or perfection, but in healing, collaboration, and self-discovery through art.

If approached with sensitivity, theatre in schools can become more than an annual function. It can become a space of healing, joy, and learning about relationships. The question is not how grand a production appears, but how deeply it transforms the lives of children. Theatre, therefore, is not an extracurricular luxury but an essential part of education.

In an age where many children spend most of their time on screens, theatre reconnects them with movement, rhythm, breath, and real human interaction. Through folk tales, poetry, myths, and local stories, children remain connected to language, heritage, and collective memory. Education should prepare children not only for jobs, but for life.

I remain deeply concerned about schools where the arts are disappearing as education becomes increasingly centred on marks, exams, and competition. Oversized curriculums leave little room for meaningful creative exploration. Training memory alone cannot create complete human beings. Schools must nurture creativity and give children the freedom to explore the arts, as The Doon School continues to do.

I trained in Speech & Drama and Teacher Training at Emerson College and later travelled extensively across India, learning from Bharatiya culture and folk traditions. My work across Europe, Canada, and Southeast Asia further broadened my understanding. I taught at the National School of Drama Theatre in Education Company and designed the selection process for the Film and Television Institute of India for eight years. I am regularly working overseas and had opportunity to work at the Bangkok University Right Livelihood Summer School and visit sixteen universities across Great Britain, where I gained valuable insights into student lives and creative learning cultures. In addition, I have worked with television, film, prisons, refugee communities, rural and tribal communities, and with children from diverse social backgrounds and abilities. I have been bringing fruits of my labour and many experiences to Uttarakhand to support local school, colleges and learning communities.

To continue research in human development and arts education, I founded Avikal Theatre Company, Nanhi Dunya Rangshala, Rang Himalaya Festival, and the Alok Ulfat Centre for Performing Arts. I encourage artists to write about the arts in Garhwal Post and strengthen the creative community of the Doon Valley. Aspiring actors, teachers and seekers of all ages are welcome to join these initiatives by contacting Avikal Studio in Dehradun on 9821417495.

Alok Ulfat is a theatre practitioner, playwright, actor-trainer, speaker, podcaster, and educator in the fields of performing arts and alternative learning across India and abroad. His “Life in Learning” approach beneficial for teachers, cultural workers and “Inside Out” actor-training process explore Intuitive movement, creativity, observation, and experiential learning.