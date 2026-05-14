Salaries of aided non-Government school staff to be released soon: Dhan Singh Rawat

Officials directed to ensure timely payment
Garhwal Post Bureau
DEHRADUN, 13 May: School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reprimanded departmental officials over the non-payment of salaries for the past three months to teachers and employees working in aided non-government schools across the State. He instructed officials to take immediate action and release the pending salaries at the earliest, while also warning them against repeating such negligence in the future.
Dr. Rawat stated that the State government is fully sensitive toward the welfare of teachers and employees. He directed officials to ensure that no teacher or employee faces unnecessary financial hardship and that all pending cases are resolved on priority. He emphasized that teachers play a vital role in nation-building and that the government remains committed to their dignity and welfare.
The minister further clarified that obstacles in salary disbursement for teachers and staff of aided schools would soon be removed and a regular payment system ensured. He instructed officials to quickly complete all pending formalities at both the school and departmental levels so that salaries can be released without delay.
Office bearers of the Aided Secondary Teachers’ Association expressed gratitude to Dr. Rawat for taking cognizance of the matter and issuing directions for early salary disbursement. They also demanded that teachers and employees of aided schools should receive salaries on time, just like government school teachers.
Education Minister orders probe into school-building issue in MoriEducation Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has taken serious note of media reports claiming that a school building in Osla village of Mori block, Uttarkashi district, has not been constructed for the past 15 years. He directed departmental officials to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a factual report.According to a report submitted by the District Education Officer (Basic), Uttarkashi, to the District Magistrate, Government Primary School Osla currently has 24 students and is functioning in a building that is in good condition. Government Upper Primary School Osla presently has only one student, and keeping students’ interests in mind, both schools are being operated from the primary school building.The report also stated that during the financial year 2021–22, ₹3.50 lakh was sanctioned under the district plan for repair and painting work of the upper primary school building. However, the executing agency said the amount was insufficient. Subsequently, an additional Rs. 1.50 lakh was sanctioned in 2022–23 and transferred to the Rural Construction Department, Uttarkashi. The executing agency has now been directed to complete the work on time.