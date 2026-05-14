Salaries of aided non-Government school staff to be released soon: Dhan Singh Rawat

Officials directed to ensure timely payment

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 13 May: School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reprimanded departmental officials over the non-payment of salaries for the past three months to teachers and employees working in aided non -government schools across the State. He instructed officials to take immediate action and release the pending salaries at the earliest, while also warning them against repeating such negligence in the future.

Dr. Rawat stated that the State government is fully sensitive toward the welfare of teachers and employees. He directed officials to ensure that no teacher or employee faces unnecessary financial hardship and that all pending cases are resolved on priority. He emphasized that teachers play a vital role in nation-building and that the government remains committed to their dignity and welfare.

The minister further clarified that obstacles in salary disbursement for teachers and staff of aided schools would soon be removed and a regular payment system ensured. He instructed officials to quickly complete all pending formalities at both the school and departmental levels so that salaries can be released without delay.

Office bearers of the Aided Secondary Teachers’ Association expressed gratitude to Dr. Rawat for taking cognizance of the matter and issuing directions for early salary disbursement. They also demanded that teachers and employees of aided schools should receive salaries on time, just like government school teachers.