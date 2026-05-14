BJP is a party driven by the mantra of public service: Satpal Maharaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

PAURI, 13 May: Cabinet Ministers, Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat jointly inaugurated the newly-constructed district office building of the in the presence of party office bearers and workers.

During the inaugural Satpal Maharaj formally opened the office by cutting the ribbon and performing puja-archan Congratulating party workers on the occasion, he said the inauguration was a matter of pride and happiness for everyone associated with the party. He added that the new office is not merely a building, but also a symbol of the BJP organization’s strength, the energy of its workers, and a new centre for public service and commitment.

Maharaj stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister and due to the dedication of party workers, the BJP has continued to expand across the country. He said that after 2014, the party’s growth has represented not only electoral victories but also the triumph of ideology, organization, and public trust.

He further claimed that after states such as Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim, the BJP has now also formed a government in West Bengal, resulting in the party’s influence stretching “from Gangotri to Gangasagar.”

Highlighting the party’s organizational strength, Maharaj said the BJP is currently the world’s largest political party with more than 18 crore members and governments in 22 states. Referring to organizational models like “Panna Pramukh” and “Shakti Kendra,” he said the party maintains the presence of at least 10 workers at every booth level.

He emphasized that the BJP has always functioned on the principles of “Nation First,” “Organization Supreme,” and public service. According to him, the district office will serve as a centre for inspiration, dialogue, and service for party workers, while also helping spread government schemes and the party’s ideology more effectively among all sections of society.

Maharaj also thanked all office bearers, workers, and supporters who contributed to the construction of the building and appreciated those party workers who strengthened the organization at the grassroots level through their continuous efforts.

Several BJP leaders and workers were present at the inauguration ceremony, including District President Kamal Kishore, Pauri MLA Rajkumar Pahadi, District General Secretaries Ganesh Bhatt and Mahipal Singh Negi, Mahila Morcha District President Parmila Bhandari, SC Morcha District President Narendra Tamta, Yuva Morcha District President Ganesh Rathi, former MLA Yashpal Benam, Mukesh Kohli, VHP district leader Rakesh Gaur, former District President Sushma Rawat, District Panchayat Chairperson Rachna Butola, Municipal Chairperson Himani Negi, former District Panchayat Chairperson Shanti Devi, and many other BJP office bearers and workers.