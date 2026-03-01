MLA Qazi Nizamuddin demands action against communal violence cases in Rudrapur, Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Feb: Congress MLA from Manglaur in Haridwar district, Qazi Nizamuddin, has written to the Director General of Police, demanding urgent measures to prevent the incidents of communal violence and safeguard communal harmony.

In his letter, the MLA stated that recent cases of violence and misconduct on communal grounds are deeply worrying. He highlighted one incident in which an elderly Muslim man was assaulted and abused while offering prayers in a field at Rudrapur. In another case, a Muslim truck driver was allegedly beaten in Haridwar after being asked his religion. Nizamuddin emphasised that such acts not only pose a grave challenge to law and order but also undermine social harmony, mutual trust, and constitutional values. He asserted that violence or harassment based on faith, identity, or community is wholly unacceptable and, if repeated, could create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society.

The MLA urged the police to take these incidents seriously, ensure impartial and swift investigation, and register cases under stringent provisions against the accused. He called for exemplary legal action and full guarantees of safety and dignity for the victims. He further stressed the need for effective preventive measures to ensure that law and order and social harmony remain intact in the state. Expressing confidence, he said he hoped the matter would be treated with the highest priority and necessary action would be taken without delay.