Election schedule declared for Management Committee of Shri Varni Jain Inter College

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Shri Varni Jain Inter College, Dehradun has issued an official notification announcing the schedule for the forthcoming elections to the Management Committee of the institution, which functions under the aegis of Digambar Jain Samaj, Dehradun.

According to the notice, the nomination of candidates for the managing committee will be conducted on 6 March 2026 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The scrutiny of nomination papers and disposal of objections will take place on 7 March, 2026 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Withdrawal of nominations will be permitted on the same day between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. In the event of a contest, polling will be held on 8 March, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Both the nomination process and polling, if required, will be conducted in the premises of Shri Varni Jain Inter College, Gandhi Road, Dehradun. The institution has advised all eligible members to adhere strictly to the notified schedule and complete the formalities within the stipulated time frame.

The notice has been formally signed and issued by the Chairman of the institution.