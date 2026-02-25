New appointments to Mahila, Kisan & Minority Morchas

BJP infuses New Energy in Dehradun Unit

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Feb: In a significant organisational move aimed at strengthening its base at the grassroots level, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced three key appointments in its Dehradun metropolitan unit. The decision is being seen as part of the party’s broader strategy to intensify outreach programmes and reinforce its structure ahead of upcoming political engagements.

According to the announcement, Pushpa Padiyar has been appointed as District Vice President of the Mahila Morcha (Women’s Wing), Rakesh Rawat, former BJP Mandal President of Mussoorie, has been named District General Secretary of the Kisan Morcha, and Mohammad Shahid Mansoori, former President of the BJP Minority Morcha (Mussoorie Mandal), has been appointed District Secretary of the Minority Morcha.

Party insiders stated that these appointments come at a time when the BJP is working to make its metropolitan unit more active, inclusive and result-oriented.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership, Pushpa Padiyar termed her appointment both an honour and a responsibility. She said she would work to ensure that government welfare schemes reach every woman in the city and that more women actively participate in organisational activities.

“Women empowerment is the foundation of a strong society. I will focus on energising women workers at the booth level and accelerating programmes related to social issues,” she said.

Rakesh Rawat emphasised that protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring they benefit from government schemes would be his top priority.

“Farmers are the backbone of the country’s economy. We will listen to their concerns and effectively raise them before the administration. Our goal is to take the party’s policies and welfare initiatives to the grassroots,” he stated.

He added that farmer outreach programmes, including Kisan Chaupal meetings and awareness drives, would soon be organised across the metropolitan region.

Mohammad Shahid Mansoori thanked the party leadership for the opportunity and underlined his commitment to strengthening social harmony and national unity.

“Our objective is to work at the grassroots and ensure that welfare schemes reach every section of society. We will also initiate special campaigns to increase engagement with youth and the minority community,” he said.

Following the announcement, party workers across Dehradun expressed enthusiasm and congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers. Local leaders voiced confidence that under their leadership, the organisation would gain further momentum and expand its outreach across different sections of society.