Himalayan Palm Civet trapped in plastic jar, Stephen Alter saves its life

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Feb: Plastic waste dumped openly in Mussoorie’s Bataghat area has once again sounded the alarm for nature and wildlife. On Monday, a Himalayan Palm Civet’s head got stuck in a plastic jar near the Jabarkhet Nature Reserve. The animal scrambled around for help, but no one was there to help free it from the jar. Meanwhile, English writer Stephen Alter, who goes on a daily walk in the mountains, spotted the Palm Civet. He slowly and carefully freed the innocent animal trapped in the jar. As soon as the exhausted Palm Civet was freed, it ran off into the forest.

Stephen Alter explained, “The garbage dumped all over the mountains not only creates filth but also poses a serious threat to wildlife.” People should take this seriously; throwing plastic waste in the open can prove fatal. This incident highlights the environmental threat to wildlife. The images and scenes of animals trapped in garbage are proof that our carelessness directly threatens the lives of wildlife.

Experts say that if such waste is not controlled, many species in the Himalayan ecosystem could face a crisis. Stephen Alter’s contribution to this story demonstrates that even one person’s awareness can save a creature’s life. It also forces us to consider how we are endangering nature with our waste and plastic use. The innocent palm civet’s freedom from the jar is not only an inspiring scene but also a warning: throwing garbage in the forest is no longer just filth, but a deadly threat.