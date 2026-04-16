Sports instils discipline, patience and confidence: Dhami

CM inaugurates National Table Tennis Championship in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championship at the multipurpose sports hall in Parade Ground, here today. On the occasion, he also played table tennis for a while to encourage the participants and interacted with the young players.

Welcoming the competing players from across the country, Dhami said it is a matter of immense pride for Uttarakhand to host this prestigious national-level competition for the first time. He expressed gratitude to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for granting the state an opportunity to organise the championship.

Extending his best wishes to all participants, the CM observed that sports are not merely a medium of competition but a strong foundation for personality development. He emphasised that discipline, patience, team spirit and dedication towards goals are life values nurtured through sports, and they inspire the youth to achieve excellence in every sphere. Dhami urged the players to remember that they represent not only their respective states but also the bright future of the nation, and that their hard work, discipline and determination would play a vital role in taking India to new heights.

Dhami observed that table tennis is a sport that demands speed, balance, technique and mental resilience. He said the sports also teaches players quick decision-making, strategic thinking and confidence in facing challenges. He further noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports culture in India has gained a new direction. Initiatives such as ‘Khelo India’ and the ‘Fit India Movement’ have brought remarkable progress, enabling the country to carve out a distinct identity on global platforms.

Highlighting the achievements of Indian athletes in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, the CM said their outstanding performances have made the nation proud. He attributed this success to the Prime Minister’s faith in athletes, encouragement and provision of better resources. He added that the state government is equally committed to providing improved facilities and promoting sports. He recalled that through the successful organisation of the 38th National Games, Uttarakhand has been established not only as Devbhoomi but also as Khelbhoomi, with the state players creating history by winning 103 medals. He stressed that in sports, victory or defeat is secondary, while the spirit, discipline and confidence of players make them true champions.

Among those present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Khajan Das, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Chairperson of the State Sports Council Kuldeep Butola, Vice-Chairperson Hemraj Bisht, Special Principal Secretary, Sports, Amit Sinha, and President of the Uttarakhand Table Tennis Association Chetan Gurung.