Youth power crucial to nation building: Dhami

CM launches 3 radio stations under aegis of Oho Radio, Dreamers Edu Hub

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today asserted that youth power is the true strength of nation building while addressing the ‘Rashtra Nirman Utsav’ organised at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Garhi Cantt under the aegis of Oho Radio and Dreamers Edu Hub, where he also launched three new radio channels, describing the initiative as a step towards a new communication revolution.

Welcoming the guests and the young participants at the event, the CM said this programme is not merely an event but a strong resolve towards building a robust, prosperous, self-reliant and developed India. He praised the efforts of Oho Radio, stating that such platforms play a significant role in inspiring the youth and strengthening their connect with society and the nation.

Reflecting on the evolution of radio, Dhami said there was a time when radio held a central place in households and communities and people used to gather to listen to news and songs even if only a few homes owned a radio set. Sharing a personal anecdote, he recalled owning a small radio, which he described as no less than a treasure. He noted that despite rapid technological advancements, the radio continues to retain its intimacy and credibility. He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring radio back into the mainstream through the “Mann Ki Baat” programme and said Oho Radio was carrying forward this legacy in Uttarakhand.

Addressing the youth, Dhami said it is a matter of great satisfaction to interact with young people from different states who, through their cultural heritage, were contributing to the pride of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Citing the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, he said the revered monk regarded youth as the most powerful force for national resurgence and urged them to persevere relentlessly until their goals were achieved. He added that, even today, many young people draw inspiration from these ideals and are actively contributing to nation building.

The CM also emphasised that no nation can achieve complete development unless its youth are organised, self-reliant and driven by a spirit of nationalism. He described the energy, dedication and creativity of young people as the foundation of national progress and said such events strengthen their sense of commitment towards the country.

He underlined that nation building is a continuous process involving all the sections of society, including youth, farmers, women, workers, entrepreneurs and intellectuals and that a strong nation can be built only when every citizen fulfils their duties with sincerity. He remarked that India, being the youngest nation in the world, possesses its greatest asset in its youth, and if guided in the right direction, the country can emerge not only as an economic powerhouse but also regain its position as a global leader.

Referring to initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India, Digital India and Make in India under the leadership of the Prime Minister, he said these schemes were providing new opportunities for youth advancement, while the state government was also implementing various programmes to promote self-reliance and empowerment among young people. He added that efforts were being made to strengthen the startup ecosystem, prioritise skill development and promote self-employment so that youth move beyond job-seeking to job creation.

Congratulating students who had cleared the CDS examination, he described them as future guardians of the nation and urged all youth to keep national interest paramount in their lives. Expressing confidence in the commitment, innovation and determination of young people, he said the goal of transforming India into a developed, self-reliant and prosperous nation by 2047 would certainly be achieved.

Noted film actor Rakesh Bedi, Major Prajukta Desai, RJ Kavya and a large number of students were among those present on the occasion.