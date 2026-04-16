Irregularities found in Banbhoolpura rehabilitation applications under PMAY

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Large-scale irregularities have been revealed in a large number of applications submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in connection with the rehabilitation process related to Banbhoolpura railway land encroachment case. After receiving nearly 7,000 applications during special camps organised in the Banbhoolpura area, scrutiny by the Municipal Corporation has revealed that a large number of applicants are ineligible, with many already owning permanent houses. As the verification process gathers pace, a number of applicants have begun withdrawing their forms voluntarily amid apprehensions of action.

The camps, organised between 21 March and 1 April following directions of the Supreme Court, had drawn a significant response, raising expectations that a large number of genuinely needy families would benefit from the housing scheme. However, a detailed scrutiny and field verification have exposed multiple discrepancies, including instances where the applicants who declared themselves homeless were found to possess pucca houses in other states such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Municipal Commissioner, Haldwani, Paritosh Verma stated that all the applicants had submitted affidavits at the time of application declaring their eligibility, but subsequent verification has brought the true facts to light. He noted that many applicants are now coming forward on their own to withdraw their applications after discrepancies were detected. He made it clear that only eligible beneficiaries would be considered for allotment under the scheme.

The Municipal Corporation has now urged those who may have applied through incorrect means to voluntarily cancel their applications, while assuring that the process for genuine beneficiaries will continue without disruption. The administration has also warned that strict action may be launched against the applicants who are found attempting to secure benefits through false information.

It may be recalled that the rehabilitation exercise is being carried out in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court, with the aim of providing housing to families affected by the removal of encroachments in the Banbhoolpura area. As part of this process, registration and verification of applicants are being conducted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to ensure that benefits reach only deserving individuals.

The sources have alleged that workers associated with Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had set up camps at mosques and religious centres in the area and that under the pretext of assisting applicants had facilitated the submission of forms for ineligible individuals as well. The sources further claimed that during door-to-door verification conducted by the administration, patterns of identical applications and questionable documentation have emerged, pointing towards organised irregularities.

Investigations have revealed that several applicants were not permanent residents of the area and were living on rent after arriving from other states, yet claimed local residency to avail benefits. Instances of forged residence documents have also been reported. It has further been alleged that forms were filled in a uniform pattern, suggesting coordinated efforts to include a larger number of claimants.

The Municipal Corporation has constituted six teams to carry out extensive field verification, ensuring that each applicant is thoroughly checked against eligibility criteria. These include confirmation that the applicant does not own a permanent house anywhere in the country, has been residing within the municipal limits since before September 1, 2024, and falls within the prescribed income categories of EWS, LIG or MIG.

Paritosh Verma said that once the verification process is completed, a final list of eligible and ineligible applicants will be prepared and submitted before the Supreme Court, following which a committee of the district administration will take a final decision. He reiterated that applications based on incorrect or misleading information would not be accepted under any circumstances.

Administrative sources indicate that a substantial number of applications are failing to meet the criteria related to income, property ownership and residency, and it is likely that hundreds of applications will be rejected.