Elephants invade Navada in Doon, destroy property, cars

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Jul: Several elephants unexpectedly entered the Navada residential colony here late last night, creating chaos in the heart of the city where such wild encounters are virtually unheard of. The incident reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. today, when two adult elephants, accompanied by calves, breached the colony boundaries and launched a spree of destruction, damaging parked vehicles and attempting to enter residences by tearing down boundary walls and smashing doors.

It would be pertinent to remind here that there has been alarming encroachment of wildlife into urban habitations in Uttarakhand in general and in an around Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar and parts of Kumaon, where tigers, elephants, and other wild creatures have been sighted roaming on public roads. Areas around Rishikesh and Haridwar, in particular, continue to grapple with such intrusions, with elephants frequently seen emerging from the National Highway and appearing along the banks of the Ganga.

In the Navada incident this early morning, the elephants reportedly vandalised four scooters and more than half a dozen cars, shattering windows and inflicting severe damage. Several houses bore the brunt of the rampage, with broken walls and railings testifying to the animals’ forceful attempts to enter living spaces. Terrified residents spent the night in fear, rattled by the destruction and unpredictability of the event.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dehradun Neeraj Sharma expressed shock on behalf of the Forest Department and shared that immediate action had been taken to contain the situation. Staff have been deployed in the area, and a trench is being dug at the point of entry to deter future incursions. Sharma further stated that a proposal for installing wire fencing around the colony has also been submitted to the government to safeguard urban areas from recurring wildlife intrusion. The Forest Department is also preparing detailed damage assessment reports to ensure that affected residents receive appropriate compensation for losses to their vehicles and property.

It may be recalled that the Navada incident is not isolated. Only a week earlier, elephants had entered a village in the Doiwala region, damaging crops, toppling sheds, and causing panic among villagers. Similarly, in Laldhang near Haridwar, residents recently reported that a herd of elephants strayed into farmlands, destroying boundary walls and trampling seasonal produce. In yet another incident from Haldwani, CCTV footage captured an elephant entering a residential lane at night and damaging a parked vehicle, prompting residents to raise alarms over the lack of preventive infrastructure.

These recurring episodes point towards the growing tension between expanding human settlements and shrinking forest corridors, with forest officials attributing the increased sightings to habitat fragmentation and food scarcity in the wild.