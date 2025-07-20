Empower Panchayats

With Panchayat elections around the corner in Uttarakhand, voters will have the opportunity to make their opinion known on critical grassroots issues. Even as the major political parties have put up candidates, elections at this level provide the opportunity for independents to also make their mark. It is an excellent platform for people with the necessary talent to make a mark as grassroots public representatives. The political parties, particularly the BJP and Congress, will be keeping a close eye on the trends and issues that will find traction, as this will help shape policies for future contests.

As usual, the issues influencing the election will be quite different in the plains and the hills. Overall, however, the people will want greater powers to be handed down to the third tier of democracy. This was the purpose of the 73rd Amendment but it has been watered down considerably over the years. With all the progress that has been made by Uttarakhand since its formation, unless it reaches the grassroots, it will not only remain incomplete but also lack the momentum to reach greater heights. One needs only to visit the hills of Himachal Pradesh, for instance, to realise how much is possible when it comes to providing people the basic amenities required for a sustainable lifestyle. Uttarakhand’s serious migration problem results from its failure in this regard. It is only local level leaders who can identify the priorities for each area. The fact that some senior retired officials have stepped forward to take on panchayat level responsibilities indicates there is a positive trend in this regard.

The policies and schemes needed for boosting the economy are already plentiful and in place. If implemented properly, without the usual leaks, these can certainly make the necessary impact. It is only when these are in place that the overall objective of reverse migration can be achieved.

The election results will show how satisfied the people are with governance at the grassroots. Whatever may be the grand schemes, there are daily reports in the news media about the numerous ways that people are denied their due owing to a lax bureaucracy, particularly at the panchayat and tehsil levels. The nexus between mafia of various kinds with lower-level officialdom creates serious difficulties for ordinary folk. Their activities also attract unwanted elements whose activities are disruptive in many ways. Greater powers with the panchayats would prove effective in countering such problems. It is important, therefore, that distribution of liquor and cash does not corrupt the desired mandate.