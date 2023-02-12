Ensure proper development of villages through science: Dhami

CM inaugurates nation’s 1st Rural Science Congress

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the country’s ‘First Rural Science Congress’ under the three-day 17th Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress-2023 organised by Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST) at Vigyan Dham in Jhajhra, here, today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that the whole world is moving fast in the field of science and technology. In this era of inventions and research, the consciousness of scientific and technological development has affected everyone’s life. He reminded that former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee had added the words Jai Vigyan with the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new dimension to this by adding the words ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to emphasise on the importance of research.

Dhami said that this event would play an important role in giving meaning to the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and speed up the integrated development of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Hydroponic Unit, QR code based Biodiversity Park and Pride of Uttarakhand Expo exhibition. Books on Rural Science Congress, Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Yatra and discussion books on science were also released by the Chief Minister on this occasion.

He also honoured the scientists who have done commendable work in the field of science and technology with the Vigyan Purodha Samman.

The Chief Minister said, “Uttarakhand is an important state from the point of view of natural beauty as well as natural resources. With the proper use of natural resources, organic agriculture is being promoted rapidly in the state. Only through the development of villages, the blueprint for the development of a state and country is prepared. The aim of this science congress is to ensure proper development of our villages. It is a matter of pride for all of us that UCOST got the best pavilion award in the National Science Congress held in Nagpur. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country by 2025.”

The Chief Minister added that the Rural Science Congress is a unique experiment in the direction of rural development.

Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi reminded that the state government is continuously working in the field of agriculture and research. In the last two years, a lot of work has been done in the field of organic farming in the state. The state has 34 percent organic production, which has been targeted to be increased to 60 percent by 2025.

Noted environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi said that people associated with science and agriculture are on one platform in the first Rural Science Congress. This Science Congress, which is being organised for the development of rural areas, would yield fruitful results in the coming times. He said that coordination of ecology with economy is very important.

Also present on this occasion were MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General, UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant, Scientist Dr DK Aswal, Organising Secretary Dr Aparna Sharma, Vice Chancellors of Universities and scientists from various states.