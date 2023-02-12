Enrolment of girl cadets in Sainik Schools applauded by Ajay Bhatt 

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 10 Feb: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt has applauded the efforts of the Sainik Schools Society to achieve the milestone of admitting more than 1000 girl cadets into Sainik Schools after the conclusion of the admission process for the Academic Year 2023-24. What started as a pilot project in 2018-19 in Sainik School, Chhinchhip, with the admission of 6 girls and later extended to all the Sainik Schools in the Academic Year 2021-22, the provision has become a success with 674 girls presently studying in all the Sainik Schools.

He was addressing the 50th All India Sainik Schools Principals’ Conference held, here, on 8-9 February. “I feel extremely happy to know that the process of enrolment of girls in Sainik Schools which started as a pilot project five years ago has now become regularised. Girls are getting high marks in the entrance examination and are performing extremely well. Girls are also getting admission in the new Sainik Schools,” he said.

Noting that the vision of Government of India on women empowerment and providing equal opportunities to them is being furthered through this initiative, Bhatt also congratulated the Sainik Schools for their contribution to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA). A total of 335 cadets joined NDA/ INA in the last three Academic Years from Sainik Schools.

The Minister also awarded the Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best School of the Year to the following Sainik Schools for their contribution in sending maximum percentage of cadets to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) from amongst all the Sainik Schools. These were: Best School Year 2020 – Sainik School, Ghorakhal; Best School Year 2021 – Sainik School, Rewa; Best School Year 2022 – Sainik School, Kapurthala.

For their performance in CBSE board examination, 10th Class Merit Certificates and 12th Class Merit Certificates were awarded to the following schools: 10th Class Merit Certificate – Best School 2019-20- Sainik School Nalanda; Best School 2020-21- Sainik School, Gopalganj; Best School 2021-22- Sainik School, Nalanda. The 12th Class Merit Certificate: Best School 2019-20- Sainik School, Nalanda; Best School 2020-21 – Sainik School, Gopalganj; Best School 2021-22- Sainik School, Nalanda.

Interacting with Principals of Sainik Schools, Bhatt urged them to instil moral values and a nation-first attitude among the cadets along with making them efficient in their studies. He also expressed his satisfaction with the success of the Public Private Participation Model adopted in opening of new Sainik Schools all over the country as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The All India Sainik Schools Principals’ conference is aimed at reviewing the performance of Sainik Schools, capacity building to enhance training as well as improving administrative quotient of the schools. The conference was attended by principals of 33 existing Sainik Schools and 18 new Sainik Schools. During the conference, presentations and discussions were organised on important and relevant issues like ‘Promotion of Ethical Practices’, ‘Implementation of Academic plus Curriculum’, ‘Implementation of NCC’, ‘Reinforcing Civic Values among the Cadets’ and ‘Strategies for Challenging Gender Stereotypical Choices in Sainik Schools’.