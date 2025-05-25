Fake death certificate racket comes to the fore in Banbhulpura 

BY ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 24 May: Banbhulpura area in Haldwani (Nainital district) has been in news more for wrong reasons in past one year than for anything worthy and good. From pelting stones on police officials and administration officers by members of one particular community to the ever-increasing encroachments on government land, Banbhulpura has hit national headlines in notorious manner.

A major scam has come to light in Banbhulpura locality during an ongoing police verification campaign being carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The drive, aimed at identifying suspicious individuals and weeding out illegal activities, has now exposed a racket involving the issuance of fake death certificates by members of a local cemetery committee.

The matter surfaced when Banbhulpura police, while investigating a routine complaint, discovered a glaring irregularity. A death certificate had been issued in the name of an individual who is, in fact, alive and currently out on bail while serving a life sentence. This startling discovery prompted a deeper inquiry, leading to the unearthing of a broader conspiracy.

According to police sources, members of the cemetery committee had allegedly been forging death-related documents for significant monetary gain. Fake receipts were being generated for individuals who were still alive or had died in other states, and these were then used to obtain fraudulent death certificates from the Municipal Corporation.

Based on a written complaint submitted by Manoj Kandpal, Health Officer of Haldwani Municipal Corporation, an FIR has been registered against Iqbal Ansari, his son Tanveer Ahmed, and several others connected to the committee. They have been booked under charges of forgery, cheating, and misuse of government systems. The police have confirmed that the verification drive is ongoing and that more such cases of similar fraud are likely to emerge in the coming days.

This incident follows closely on the heels of recent tensions in Banbhulpura, where illegal encroachments and unregulated activities had already raised concerns among local authorities. In January, violent clashes had broken out during an anti-encroachment drive in the area, resulting in curfews, internet suspension, and deployment of additional police forces. The present scam has once again brought Banbhulpura into focus, highlighting deep-rooted administrative and legal challenges.

Nainital police have urged the public to report any knowledge of forged documents or suspicious activities in their vicinity. Officials have reiterated that crimes of this nature will be dealt with sternly and that no one involved in corrupt practices will be spared.

It may be pertinent to remind here that issuing or using a fake death certificate is a serious criminal offence under Indian law. It attracts charges under IPC Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine), among others. Conviction can result in imprisonment of up to 10 years or even life in aggravated cases, along with heavy fines.

Such fraudulent acts can lead to significant legal and financial complications, affecting government records, insurance claims, and the rights of legal heirs. The state’s intensified verification campaigns are a part of broader efforts to restore administrative transparency and uphold law and order across sensitive zones.