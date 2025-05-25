Major scam to the fore in minority scholarship schemes

BY ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 24 May: Indications of a major scam have emerged in minority scholarship schemes in Uttarakhand. The surprising part is that the Government of India itself has sent a list of all the institutions in the state and issued instructions to the state government for a thorough investigation. This letter has caused quite a stir, prompting the state government to immediately direct the District Magistrates to look into the matter.

The issue is related to alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees in scholarship schemes in Uttarakhand. It may be recalled that in the past too, huge scams had surfaced regarding alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees in various scholarship schemes in general and SC/ST scholarships in particular. However, in the latest case, the matter pertains to scholarships meant for minority students. As many as 91 institutions in Uttarakhand have been flagged as suspicious in connection with the minority scholarship scheme. This incident has prompted the Government of India to send a formal list of these institutions and instruct the state government to investigate.

Interestingly, this suspected scam is not limited to Uttarakhand alone. The Government of India has also sent lists of questionable institutions to several other states and directed them to conduct inquiries.

In Uttarakhand, centrally funded scholarship schemes are being implemented for minority students. These schemes receive funding from the central government, which directly oversees them. In light of suspected irregularities, the Centre has issued directives to the states to act swiftly in the matter.

Soon after receiving the letter from the Government of India, Secretary Minority Welfare Dhiraj Singh Garbyal has issued instructions to all District Magistrates to investigate the allegations. It has been made clear that the District Magistrate must conduct an inquiry by forming an investigation committee led by a SDM. This committee will also include the Block Education Officer and the Assistant Minority Welfare Officer. The findings must be submitted to the government within a month.

The Government of India has explicitly stated that the matter must be investigated thoroughly, and FIRs should be registered against those found guilty. Moreover, if government officials are found complicit, they must be suspended without delay.