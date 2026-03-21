Femina Miss India Uttarakhand ‘Miss Talented’ Round held

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Participants of Femina Miss India Uttarakhand showcased their exceptional skills during the ‘Miss Talented’ sub-title round held, today, impressing the audience with a variety of performances. From soulful singing and energetic dances to powerful acting, contestants displayed remarkable versatility and confidence on stage.

The ‘Miss Talented’ round was held on Friday at the Sky Lounge, Centrio Mall, where contestants arrived well-prepared to present their acts. Performances included songs and dances in Hindi, Garhwali, and Kumaoni, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of Uttarakhand.

The Grand Finale of Femina Miss India Uttarakhand is scheduled to take place on 21 March at the Sky Deck, Centrio Mall, New Cantt Road.

According to Dalip Sindhi, Director of Sinmit Communications, eight sub-titles will be awarded during the grand finale to encourage participants. These include Miss Photogenic, Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Talented, Miss Vibrant Personality, Miss Ramp Walk, Miss Glowing Skin, Miss Congeniality, and Miss Beautiful Eyes.

The winner will be crowned Femina Miss India Uttarakhand and will go on to represent the state at the national-level Femina Miss India pageant in Mumbai.

Rajeev Mittal, Director, highlighted that such a large-scale pageant is being organised in Uttarakhand for the first time. He also shared that contestants’ Indian ethnic outfits have been designed by Richa Ahlawat (Chhaap Creations), while evening gowns are created by Ruchika Goyal and Aparajita Goyal.

The judging panel will feature Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal and Natasha Grover, CEO of Miss India Organisation, who will be specially arriving from Mumbai.

The show choreography is being handled by Jazz Pushkar Soni, while event coordination responsibilities are being managed by Himani Rawat, Ananya Bhandari, and Rahul Chhabra. Styling for the contestants is being done by Mumbai-based stylists Nishank Senani and Priyaditi Sindhi.

The training programme for contestants commenced on 17 March and includes orientation, ramp walk training, choreography sessions, photoshoots, media interaction rounds, and technical rehearsals leading up to the grand finale.

As per official information shared by Bennet Nathan from the Miss India Team, the event is being organized by Sinmit Communications, the licensed partner of Femina Miss India.