FETOCON- 2022 Conference held at Swami Rama Himalayan University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Nov: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Himalayan Hospital, Swami Rama Himalayan University, in association with Uttarakhand Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, organised UK-FETOCON, today, in its Nursing College Auditorium. The spotlight of the conference was fetal health.

Dr Anchal Agarwal, Assistant Professor, OBGYN, HIMS, introduced the event. Thereafter, Dr Ruchira Nautiyal, HOD, OBGYN, HIMS, presented the welcome address.

The felicitation ceremony and address by Principal, HIMS, Dr AK Deorari set the momentum of the day.

Thereafter, VC, SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana in his address stated that SRHU is committed to promoting research and education in the field of fetal health and, to this end, is motivated in organising lectures and interactive discussions with stalwarts in the field. UK-FETOCON is therefore a milestone in the above context.

Guest of Honour Dr Meenu Vaish, President, Uttarakhand Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, congratulated the organisers for a splendid event.

In several sessions spread over the day, the participants had the privilege to learn from guest speakers.

The first presentation, titled ‘Approach to an anomalous fetus: Counseling and Prognostication’, was made by Dr Prashant Kumar Verma. Dr Ruby Bhatia and Dr Pawan Preet Mann chaired the session.

In the next presentation, Dr Harpreet Kour Ishar put forward her valuable insights on the topic ‘Soft Markers: All an Obstetrician needs to know,’ with Dr Anjali Nautiyal and Dr Ruchi Gupta as chairpersons.

Then followed a panel discussion on ‘Multidisciplinary approach to the Perinate’. Panel chairpersons were Dr Vineeta Gupta and Dr Girish Gupta; Dr Ruchira Nautiyal was moderator and the panelists included Dr Om Kumari, Dr Arti Luthra, Dr Anjali Choudhary, Dr Saikat Patra and Dr Yasir Ahmad.

The Poster Judges were Dr Anupama Bahadur and Dr Chitra Joshi.

A state level PG Quiz was a highlight of the day, held with Dr Anoosha K Ravi in the chair and Dr Archna Singh.

The conference ended with a workshop on Medical Genetics conducted by Dr Prashant Kumar Verma.

