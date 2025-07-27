Films reflecting Society, Culture & New Perspectives screened

Waves International Short Film Festival begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 25 Jul: The campus of Graphic Era Hill University lit up with the colours of cinema, music, and creativity as the short film festival, “WAVES”, began here today.

CEO, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Banshidhar Tiwari said that, in the present era, content is the true foundation—whether in cinema, journalism, or social media.

The three-day festival will feature around 55 short films, documentaries, and music videos based on social, cultural, and human themes, showcasing the creativity of young filmmakers across the country. On the first day, 22 films including Pieces of Partition, Darmiyaan, The Scent of Tulsi, Selfie Please, Qais Laila and Empty were screened.

Chief Guest Banshidhar Tiwari said that, in a fast changing world, content gives the youth a powerful way to express themselves and contribute to society. Short films are a strong medium to portray culture, traditions, and values. He encouraged students to not just consume content but to stay rooted and create meaningful stories.

Joint CEO, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Nitin Upadhyay told students that every story has power—it just needs to be told with truth and passion.

Founder of Garhwal Post and actor Satish Sharma said short films are not just entertainment, but a mirror to today’s generation—their struggles, dreams, and thoughts. Renowned actor Gopal Datt encouraged students to do meaningful work in cinema, reminding them that film is not just about glamour, but responsibility too.

Throughout the event, students deeply connected with each film—some made them laugh, others moved them to tears. It was more than entertainment; it was an emotional and unforgettable experience.

Festival Director Amol Ajgaonkar, Co-organiser Arun Kumar Bais, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Amit R Bhatt, Wg Cdr Anupama Joshi (Retd), veteran journalist Dr Anjali Nauriyal, Head of Mass Media and Communication Department, Dr Taha Siddiqui, Navneet Gairola along with many others were present on the occasion.

Himanshu Bisht and Anukriti Srivastava were Masters of Ceremonies.