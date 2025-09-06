Focus on making India a developed nation by 2047: Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025

By Radhika Nagrath

Roorkee, 5 Sep: The 178-year old Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Asia’s oldest engineering college established in 1847 celebrated its Convocation 2025 ceremony, today, conferring degrees on 2,614 students including 2012 males and 602 females.

Chief Guest Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, exhorted the students to be part of mission 2047 in making India a fully developed nation and the third largest economy in 2027. He stressed on innovative research in new domains of Biotechnology and not only traditional civil and mechanical streams of engineering.

Dr Jitendra Singh asserted that IIT-R students are a part of the illustrious global IIT network. India can lead with their ethical leadership as they carry the legacy of IIT.

He added, “Today, as the Director elaborated in his report, the institute has been conferred, for the fourth consecutive year, the Most Innovative Institute Award by the Confederation of Indian Industry, along with the Cartier Achiever Award for Excellence of Women in STEM. Singh said, “With nearly 240 startups associated with you, out of 1.7 lakh across the country, IIT Roorkee is making a huge contribution to India’s startup movement. Located in the Himalayas, your role is not only vital during disasters but equally significant in what I call a ‘peacetime calendar’, where institutions like yours help build resilience, sustainability, and growth for the nation.” He added that the IT revolution was over and now was the time for Bio-foundries. India scored sixth position in filing patents in the world and 67 percent patents filed are by resident Indians.

During the ceremony, Prof Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, former Chairperson NCVET, Govt of India, former Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, was the Guest of Honour. Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors, presided over the event. Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Power, graced the event as the Chief Guest for the Award Ceremony which took place during the second session of the event. Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, presented the annual report on the institute’s accomplishments.

From amongst the undergraduate students, Vansh Saini earned the prestigious President’s Gold Medal. Hardik Sahni received the Director’s Gold Medal for his outstanding all-round performance among UG students.

IIT Roorkee has seen a steady rise in the number of female graduates across all programmes. It is noteworthy that the Institute’s doctoral programmes have shown an upward trend in women’s participation in research and doctoral studies. A total of 178 female scholars graduated this year, compared to 146 in 2024 and 57 in 2023. Overall, 24 % female representation in the 2025 graduating class highlights the Institute’s focus on gender diversity and inclusivity.

Welcoming the graduating class to the grand event, BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairperson, Board of Governors, said, “Convocation is a moment of pride and responsibility. IIT Roorkee must drive Atmanirbhar Bharat by creating innovations that are affordable, scalable, and impactful.”

Presenting the Convocation Report, Prof KK Pant highlighted IIT Roorkee’s accomplishments with a QS World Ranking 339. He said,” During the year, the Institute filed 146 patents, received Rs 399 crore in research funding, and launched projects in quantum technology, clean energy and hydrogen, defence, resource management, and sustainability.”

He added, “The Convocation is a celebration of both achievement and aspiration. At IIT Roorkee, our mission is to deliver world-class education and research and ensure that innovation directly addresses the nation’s strategic priorities from sustainability and clean energy to critical minerals, defence, and disaster resilience. I am immensely proud of our graduates, who will carry forward this legacy of excellence and play a transformative role in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Guest of Honour Prof Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi expressed his deep gratitude on returning to his alma mater. He remarked that IIT Roorkee, with its 176-year legacy, continues to be a symbol of academic excellence and national service. “It is a matter of immense pride to stand here today—not only as an alumnus but as someone who has had the privilege to contribute to India’s education and skilling transformation.”

Addressing the graduating class, Prof Kalsi urged them to uphold the values of continuous learning, integrity, and nation-building. “You are not just receiving degrees, you are inheriting a responsibility. Carry forward the legacy of IIT Roorkee with humility, purpose, and courage,” he said.

Encouraging the graduates to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Chief Guest for the Convocation Award Ceremony, Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, said, “True Atmanirbharta will come not from assembling the tools of others, but from creating our own innovations that lead the world. In today’s world, technology has become a strategic pillar of national strength. The challenge before us is not merely to ‘Make in India’, but to Invent in India, Design in India, and Lead from India.”

As many as 2,614 degrees, including 1,267 undergraduate, 847 postgraduate, and 500 PhD were awarded, with 24% female representation in the graduating class totalling 178.

Ram Kumar from Telangana after receiving a BTech degree in mechanical engineering, said, “I want to use my knowledge to raise my country’s economy and see India rise to the third position.”

Lalit Pandey from Nainital, who is going to work for American Express is a data analyst and wishes to contribute to the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission of the PM Narendra Modi.