Formulaic Politics

The truth is that the toughest challenge for the otherwise dominant BJP will be in Uttar Pradesh, where it faces a Samajwadi Party led future coalition. As the SP prepares to launch its ‘Jan Man ka Manifesto’ on 26 November for the UP polls, the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh features two conflicting models of governance and electoral mobilisation. There is the Samajwadi Party’s caste-based PDA formula (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) versus Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “bulldozer justice”, which emphasises swift executive action against alleged criminals. Both strategies carry distinct advantages and systemic risks.

The advantages of SP’s of caste politics involve inclusive representation – the strategy actively promotes political equity by consolidating non-Yadav OBCs, Dalits, and minorities. By offering broader ticket distribution, it dismantles the perception that the party solely favours its traditional Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) base. Grounding the political narrative in systemic issues like the caste census, reservation, and socio-economic deprivation allows the opposition to counter religion-based polarisation with structural welfare demands.

The disadvantages, however, include social fragmentation. Critics argue that caste-centric campaigns deepen societal fault lines and encourage identity-based friction rather than unified state development. There are also allegations of patronage. The approach remains vulnerable to political counter-attacks from opponents like the BJP, who frequently accuse the SP of family-led rule and localised nepotism when in power.

Yogi Adityanath’s “Bulldozer Justice”, on the other hand, has its advantages. Proponents view punitive demolitions as an indicator of a decisive, tough-on-crime executive capable of breaking entrenched criminal syndicates and ensuring public safety. Swift action bypasses protracted judicial delays, appealing directly to citizens demanding immediate accountability and creating a strong administrative brand.

The disadvantages are obvious. This approach involves subversion of the judicial process. By destroying property immediately following an accusation, the executive effectively acts as judge, jury, and executioner. This collapses the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”. The Supreme Court of India has strongly condemned this practice, ruling that punitive demolitions without adherence to due legal process violate fundamental rights, including the right to shelter under Article 21. Critics also highlight that it risks inflicting collective punishment on innocent family members and can be selectively applied against marginalised communities.

Critical is how Yogi’s version of ‘impartial’ politics will have impacted the Muslim voter. The SP traditionally exploited Muslim insecurity but did little to benefit the community in terms of genuine economic and social uplift. This is why Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will pose a serious threat to such politics if it bids for the Muslim vote in the coming elections, as it seeks representation as a right rather than a favour. Hopefully, UP will break out of this formulaic approach and deliver a more forward looking verdict.