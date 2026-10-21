Local Communities must be prioritised in Forest Conservation: Subodh Uniyal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Oct: Cabinet Minister, Medical Education, Health and Forests, Subodh Uniyal, said today that forest conservation and the prosperity of mountain communities are complementary to each other. He emphasised that forest conservation efforts can be effective only when local people are actively involved and their livelihoods are given due priority.

He was addressing a conference on environmental challenges in mountainous regions as the Chief Guest at Graphic Era Deemed University. Subodh Uniyal said that people-friendly policies are needed to improve the living standards of local communities while ensuring forest conservation. Stressing the importance of increasing land productivity and adopting modern technologies and advanced equipment, he said scientific approaches and technological innovations can help improve natural resource management.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Narpinder Singh said that one of the major challenges in environmental conservation is the lack of accurate data related to carbon footprints. He emphasised that reliable data on carbon emissions and their environmental impact is essential for developing effective policies and solutions.

Chair Professor at Centre for Himalayan Studies of Graphic Era Deemed University, and former Vice-Chancellor of HNBGU, Prof. S. P. Singh, said that forest fires and human-wildlife conflict are emerging as serious environmental challenges in the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand. He stressed the need for scientific approaches to forest fire management and greater participation of local communities in addressing human-wildlife conflict.

Emeritus Scientist at UCOST, Dr. G.C.S. Negi said that Van Panchayats play a vital role in conserving forest ecosystems and ensuring that their benefits reach local communities. He added that strengthening Van Panchayats can improve natural resource management and strengthen rural livelihoods.

The conference was organised by the Department of Environmental Science, Graphic Era Deemed University, in association with Appropriate Technology India (ATI). Those present included Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santosh S. Saraf; Head of the Department Dr. Pratibha Naithani; Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma; Dr. Archana Bacheti; Dr. Suman Naithani; Dr. Rachan Karmakar; Dr. Deepti; Dr. Swati; Barkha; Shweta; Ashish; other faculty members; and students.