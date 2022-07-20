Freedom fighter’s book of poems presented to Speaker

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: On the occasion of the 44th death anniversary of freedom fighter and poet Shri Ram Sharma ‘Prem’, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri said that he is part of the nation’s invaluable heritage.

In the context of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, his contribution to the freedom struggle was noteworthy and the poems written by him while behind prison bars are appreciated even today.

The Speaker was presented a book, ‘Agni Purush’, based on freedom fighter Shri Ram Sharma ‘Prem’, at her office in the Vidhan Sabha, today.

On the occasion, Dr Atul Sharma, son of Janakavi Prem, reminded that Shri Ram Sharma, in 1942, hoisted the tricolour over the Central Secretariat, Delhi, and was arrested and sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment. He also stated that two poems by Shri Ram Sharma Prem are taught in the Hindi second year course of Garhwal University – “Amar Shaheed Sridev Suman” and “Mussoorie”.

Story writer Rekha Sharma and poetess Ranjana Sharma stated that, during the Amrit Mahotsav, Shri Ram Sharma’s books would be presented to students throughout the year.