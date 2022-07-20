CM felicitates Khelo Masters Games medalists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday felicitated the gold and bronze medal winners of the National Khelo Masters Games at his Camp Office.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated all the players for their good performance.

The National Khelo Masters Games, organised under Khelo India, were held from 30 April to 3 May at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi. Uttarakhand’s football teams in the above 40 years and 50 years age groups participated.

Virendra Singh Rawat, founder and head coach of Dehradun Football Academy, general secretary of Khelo Masters Games Foundation of Uttarakhand, said Khelo India, Fit India is motivating the youth to become involved in sports. The Khelo Masters Games were organised as part of the programme and former national and international players participated.