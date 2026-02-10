From Aravalli & Khejri to U’khand: A Wake-Up Call for Environmental Balance

By Asha Lal

The ongoing public movements in Rajasthan to protect the Aravalli range and the sacred Khejri tree are a positive and timely sign—not only for the state, but for the entire nation. These movements reflect a growing environmental consciousness among ordinary citizens, a realization that nature cannot continue to be sacrificed at the altar of unchecked development. Such public awareness and collective action deserve recognition and encouragement.

The Khejri tree is not merely a botanical entity; it is deeply woven into Rajasthan’s ecology, culture, and traditional wisdom. Similarly, the Aravalli range acts as a natural shield against desertification, climate extremes, and ecological degradation. Protecting them is not an emotional or ideological choice—it is a scientific and civilizational necessity.

Across India, the consequences of ignoring ecological balance are becoming increasingly visible. Forests are being cleared, hills are being flattened, rivers are diverted, and fragile ecosystems are pushed beyond their limits. Climate imbalance, water scarcity, rising temperatures, and frequent natural disasters are no longer future threats—they are present realities.

This makes it clear that maintaining a strict balance between development and nature is no longer optional; it must be enforced with seriousness and accountability.

Uttarakhand stands as a stark reminder of what happens when this balance is ignored. The devastating Kedarnath disaster, the Chamoli glacier tragedy, repeated incidents of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods are not merely natural calamities. They are the result of relentless human intervention in a highly sensitive Himalayan ecosystem. Unregulated construction, excessive tunnelling, road expansion, and hydropower projects have severely weakened the state’s ecological foundations.

What is particularly concerning is that, despite repeated tragedies, a strong and sustained mass environmental movement—like the one emerging in Rajasthan—is still largely absent in Uttarakhand. The people of Devbhoomi must recognize that development which compromises nature ultimately leads to destruction, not progress. Environmental responsibility cannot rest solely with governments and courts; it must become a people’s movement.

The struggle to protect the Aravalli and the Khejri should serve as an inspiration for Uttarakhand and other ecologically fragile regions. It demonstrates that when citizens rise collectively, environmental damage can be challenged and reversed. The need of the hour is to redefine development—where infrastructure grows without destroying mountains, industries operate without killing forests, and progress does not come at the cost of future generations.

Nature’s protection is inseparable from human survival.

If the warning from Rajasthan is heeded in time, tragedies like those witnessed in Uttarakhand can be prevented. The choice before us is clear: sustainable development or irreversible loss.

(Dr Asha Lal is National President (women cell) of All India Freedom Fighters’ Samiti, Delhi.)