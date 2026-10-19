Gairsain-Bhararisain Dehradun Session to commence on Oct 27

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct : Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan held a detailed meeting with senior officials from the state government, police administration and various departments at the Assembly building in Dehradun on Saturday to review preparations and security arrangements for the third session of the Fifth Legislative Assembly in 2026, which is scheduled to commence on October 27 at Bhararisain, Gairsain , the state’s summer capital.

During the meeting, arrangements required for the successful, peaceful and orderly conduct of the session were thoroughly reviewed, and clear instructions were issued to the concerned officials.

The Assembly Speaker directed the Assembly Secretariat and the Police Department to ensure foolproof security throughout the session. She emphasised that the dignity and security of the Legislative Assembly were of paramount importance and that no negligence would be tolerated.

It was decided that during the session, even Assembly employees would not be permitted to bring their vehicles into the premises without duly issued vehicle entry passes. Entry passes would be issued to only one visitor on the recommendation of an MLA and a maximum of two visitors on the recommendation of a minister, in order to prevent unnecessary crowding.

The meeting also decided that video recording and webcasting of the Assembly proceedings would be undertaken by the Information and Public Relations Department and the IT Development Agency, enabling the public to follow the proceedings of the House with greater transparency.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department was instructed to remain on alert to deal with any emergency during the session. The Health Department was directed to ensure the availability of medical teams, adequate medicines and ambulances. The concerned departments were also assigned responsibility for maintaining uninterrupted electricity supply, clean drinking water, sanitation and other essential facilities.

The Assembly Speaker sought the full cooperation of all officials to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the session. She stressed that all departments must work in close coordination to prevent any disorder or complaints.

She further stated that the session would provide an important opportunity for serious deliberations on the state’s development, public-interest issues and policy decisions. Therefore, maintaining the dignity of the House was a collective responsibility of everyone involved.

The officials present at the meeting assured the Speaker that they would work with full commitment to ensure the successful conduct of the session and that all necessary arrangements would be completed well in advance.